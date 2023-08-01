 Invictus student wins yoga gold : The Tribune India

Invictus student wins yoga gold

Medal winners of Open State Yogasana Championship award certificates in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Inaaya Seth, a Class II student of Invictus School, won gold medal in the Under 10 category at the Open State Yogasana Championship held at Sri Guru Harkishan International School on July 30. As many as 160 students from 10 districts of Punjab participated in the event. The selected players will participate at the national championship to be held in Goa in October.

Homage paid to Kargil martyrs

To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, students of GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, participated in various activities to pay their heartfelt homage to the martyrs of Indian armed forces, who sacrificed their lives and won the war at Kargil in 1999. It was done with the view to salute the real heroes of the nation and inspire the students for a patriotic cause. Special assembly was conducted in order to instil a sense of patriotism in the students, apart from honing their creativity and imagination. The tiny tots of the school demonstrated their patriotism through patriotic songs. The Principal of the school, Paramjit Kumar, applauded the efforts of school and congratulated the parents and the teachers for motivating the students to display intense commitment, sincere love and patriotism.

Senior Study II honours its achievers

The Senior Study II organised its “Felicitation Ceremony 2023” to celebrate the hard work, dedication, perseverance and industriousness of the academic achievers of Classes X and XII of session 2022-23 on July 29. Pankaj Kapoor and his wife were the chief guests. The Ram Rakha Mal Kapoor Trust has initiated a merit award for Senior Study II students in the name of their mother Uma Kapoor. The director of the institute, Vijay Mehra, and the Principal, Upasana Mehra, accompanied them. The school toppers of all the streams — non-medical, medical and commerce of Class XII and of Class X — were awarded a special trophy along with the prize money. Thereafter all the students, who scored 90 per cent and above marks as well as the subject toppers of Classes XII and X were also honoured. Principal Upasana Mehra thanked the esteemed guests.

NSS cadets pledge to vote

The NSS department of DAV College Amritsar organised a lecture to make students aware about their right to vote. Principal Amardeep Gupta stressed upon the significance of voting in democracy as its success depends upon the level of political participation. He motivated the newly registered voters to participate in the election process as the ‘Right to Vote’ is our fundamental duty which makes us responsible citizens. He lauded the efforts of NSS for organising such student-centric activities with an aim of creating political awareness among them. In his address, Prof Mohit Mehra hailed the importance of voting by reminding students about the price our freedom fighters paid in quest of the ‘Right to Vote’.

KVS Pre-Subroto Cup enters Day 2

Jalandhar: The 52nd KVS National Pre-Subroto Cup boys U-17 tournament at Lovely Professional University entered its second day today, featuring gripping matches and stellar performances. With eight groups, each comprising 25 teams, the competition was fierce, fostering an atmosphere of intense sportsmanship. The match between Agra and Bhubaneshwar ended in a thrilling draw, showcasing the teams' evenly-matched skills. Hyderabad, however, stole the spotlight with a close 3-2 victory over Jaipur, displaying their prowess on the field. Exciting encounters continued as Delhi dominated Lucknow with an impressive 6-0 win, while Dehradun left a lasting impression with a resounding 7-0 victory against Gurugram. Jabalpur's narrow 1-0 win against Tinsukia reflected the participants' competitive spirit. In a goal-filled spectacle, Ernakulam exhibited exceptional skill, securing an emphatic 8-0 win against Silchar. PC Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner, RO Chandigarh, KVS, visited the venue to oversee the arrangements. The event also included the presence of Karambir Singh, Principal, KV No. 4 Jalandhar Cantt.

State Curling Championship

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School curling players outshined in the Punjab State Curling Championship 2023 organised by the Curling Association Amritsar. In U-14 (mix team) Disha, Suhas, Pulkit Arora and Nishchay Kundra won silver. In U-18 (double) Hardik Arora won gold. All have been selected for the National Curling Championship to be held at Gulmarg, Kashmir, in December. Principal Mamta Bahl and coach Vikas congratulated the students for this achievement.

Business Plan Challenge

A young Ivyian, Aarav Singla, emerged as the undisputed winner of the prestigious Business Plan Challenge with e-Cell IIT Roorkee, organised by Clever Harvey. Clever Harvey’s junior MBA courses provide students with an exceptional opportunity to gain first-hand experience in various fields, develop essential 21st century skills, and build a portfolio of original projects. In a fiercely competitive event held on July 30 with participants from all corners of India, Aarav Singla secured the first position in the competition. His remarkable presentation centred around an innovative application aimed at enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens. The judges, distinguished former IITians, Shubanshu Shukla and Vidant Khanna, appreciated Aarav’s idea, content, and impeccable presentation style. Aarav Singla was the youngest among the 14 presenters who showcased their ground breaking ideas during the competition.

