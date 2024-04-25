Invictus students shine in Wharton science contest

Amritsar, April 24
The high schoolers of Invictus International School, Amritsar, have secured the 15th position globally and the top spot in the country as a semi-finalist in the prestigious Wharton High School Data Science Competition, hosted by the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. The team consisted of Invictus’ twelfth graders, Bhuranyu Mahajan, Anna Randhawa, Pranay Vadera and Eshaan Rishi.
The competition, known for its rigorous challenges and high standards to assess the prowess of students in data science and analytical skills, witnessed participation from schools from around the world. The Wharton Sports Analytics and Business Initiative, in conjunction with Wharton Global Youth, hosted the ‘Wharton High School Data Science Competition: Soccer Playoff Predictions’, where participating students use data science tools, using comprehensive data from a simulated professional soccer league. Teams of high school students from around the world crunched the numbers and made win-loss predictions about the league’s playoffs.
