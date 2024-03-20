Iqbal Singh Memorial Speech: Ill-effects of drugs on society highlighted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

The Guru Nanak Studies Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, hosted annual Prof Iqbal Singh Memorial Speech, with retired IPS officer Dr Manmohan Singh as key speaker. The opening speech was given by Prof Amarjit Singh, Head, Guru Nanak Studies Department. He said Prof Iqbal Singh was an eminent educator, reformist and freedom fighter, who believed in equal and quality education for the marginalised.

He mentioned the role and contribution of Prof Iqbal Singh, during the Saka Nankana Sahib, Saka Panja Sahib and the struggle of Shiromani Committee.

Prof Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, Dean Academic Affairs, delivered the presiding speech mentioning the dire effects of drugs on the family, society, children, students etc. He described it as a serious threat to the human society and the country.

Dr Manmohan Singh IPS, capitalising on his experience in field, shared several instances with students to engage them in the subject. He said the root causes of the drug problem and drug consumption began from the time of green revolution, when the farmers in Punjab began to prosper. “In current scenario, the decline in cultural values in society, the race for an extravagant lifestyle, including excessive spending on weddings, low employment generation and exploitation of natural resources, low levels of ground water are all contributing factors to the problem of drug abuse. The fact that students/youth migration does not stop the issue is another eye opener. We need to go back to our roots, take guidance from Gurbani and promoting cultural and moral values to solve the problem,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU