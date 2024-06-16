Iranian varsity official meets SGPC chief

Amritsar, June 15
Dr Raza Shakri, a representative of Almustafa International University of Iran in India, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami today.
Dr Raza said that the objective of the visit was to strengthen the relationship between Persian and Punjabi languages in Gurmukhi script. In order to facilitate the study of Persian sources of Sikh history in his university, efforts will be made to teach Persian to researchers of Sikh history. He invited Giani Raghbir Singh, president Dhami and general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta to visit Iran, so that mutual historical relations can be started. He promised to give an honourable status to Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script in the curriculum of Iran University.
The Akal Takht Jathedar said the use of Persian language in Gurbani, history of Sikh Gurus and Zafarnama by Guru Gobind Singh are masterpieces of Persian language, the example of which is not found anywhere else. He said that even today Persian and Gurmukhi Punjabi dialects need to be brought together.
