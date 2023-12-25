IRIA Punjab chapter holds scientific conclave in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Punjab state chapter of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) held its radiology update meet here during which deliberations were made by senior faculty of radiology — Dr Vijinder Sonia, Dr Atul Kapoor and Dr Amandeep Singh.

The scientific meet was attended by senior radiologists of Punjab where latest developments in CT And MR imaging were discussed. The executive team of Punjab Indian Radiological and Imaging Association was installed with Dr Amandeep Singh, Professor (Radiology), taking over as president. Dr Ramesh Chander and Dr Mukesh Gupta, former presidents of Punjab IRIA, were also present.