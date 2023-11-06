Iron bars pose risk to commuters, passersby on Lawrence Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

Pillars with iron bars popping out on Lawrence Road pose a risk to motorists and passersby. A private contractor has been hired by the authorities to install a gantry hoarding on Lawrence Road near Nehru Shopping Complex. The pillars are being installed by workers of the contractor.

On Thursday evening, a car driver had alleged that his vehicle’s tyre was damaged by protruding iron bars on the road. He said all this happened due to the utter negligence of the contractor and the authorities concerned.

A high drama was witnessed when tyre of the car got damaged. The driver claimed that some other visitors too had complained about the issue as the contractor did not cover iron bars.

“These iron bars pose a risk to lives of commuters. The tyre of a car got damaged due to these bars recently. In case a two-wheeler gets stuck in iron bars, a major accident could happen,” said Malkeet, a worker in a market on the Lawrence road.