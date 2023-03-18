Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Door-to-door garbage collection has disrupted at many areas in the city as the civic body has deployed workers of the solid waste management company and vehicles at the venue of G20 Summit. People living in out areas of the city are the worst hit, despite no movement of G20 Summit candidates in the area.

The vehicles are not collecting the garbage from localities situated on Vallah Bypass for the last four days. Residents of inner city areas also complaining the same.

The solid waste management company, Averda, is already facing shortage of vehicles as a large number of collection vehicles are lying defunct. The company officials had assured to add some more vehicles and repair the old ones but due to scarcity of funds they didn’t fulfil the promises.

Officials of the MC have made makeshift arrangements for the G20 Summit. A contractor has been hired to provide 300 workers to keep the selective roads clean during the Summit.

“It is good to clean the roads, from where international delegations are traveling. But the routine cleanliness should not be compromised in other city areas,” said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Majitha Road.