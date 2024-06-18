IRS officer pens book of poetry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

Swati Chopra, a 2011 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has put down life-based events in the form of a book of poems. In her 14-year career as a bureaucrat, she served as Deputy Commissioner, Customs, at Amritsar airport, Attari-Wagah border and Attari railway station. Currently, she is posted in Panchkula as Additional Commissioner, CGST.

In Amritsar for her book launch event, Swati Chopra shared that as a poet, she has tried to describe her career as a government officer and trail the unusual and remarkable events she witnessed over the years. From writing her first poem in 2007 to compiling more than 200 poems till now, she said that her first book of poems, ‘The Mosaic’, will be launched in Delhi next month. She says that her poems try to tell about the bitter-sweet experiences of life. “Every line of every poem touches your soul. I have dedicated this book to my parents, family and well-wishers,” she said.

Her book titled ‘The Mosaic’ has compilation of poems in English, and means assembled pieces or stones of different colours to create something new. “As inspiration for my first book, the immediate idea was to share stories from my life in service and in doing so, I also shared pieces of my life, aspirations and inspirations,” she said.

Apart from poetry, she likes classical dance and yoga. She is also a motivational speaker and has conducted workshops in many schools, colleges and different institutions to inspire youth to move forward.

