It’s vital to speak against gender stereotypes: Shefali Shah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

From playing a super-cop on screen to being a fierce voice calling out patriarchy, hypocrisy and stereotypes, actor Shefali Shah has been shattering silence for quite a while now. Shefali was at her inspiring best as she spoke on various topics from working in films to lending support to social causes at the interactive session ‘Shattering Silence’ hosted by FICCI FLO, Amritsar chapter at Taj Swarna.

Just like her portrayal of the powerful yet vulnerable DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Netflix hit Delhi Crime, Shefali shared that she too is quite vulnerable yet resilient in real life.

“I am a combination of a person with extreme passion and extreme vulnerability. Just like Vartika, who has the fire and drive to do whatever it takes in her capacity to achieve things, I too am quite driven and want to do so many things all at once,” she said. She also shared how important it is to speak up against gender stereotypes, patriarchy or anything that goes against the principles of humanity.

“Any sensible person would be drawn towards such causes. It is very important to speak your mind, especially for women, as we are taught since childhood to keep silent and just ignore. This would not get us anywhere near the change we seek,” she said.

Ten women police officers were also honoured on the occasion. “Watching women in uniform gives me goosebumps, it is so empowering and inspiring what they do,” she said. As part of the event, FICCI FLO Amritsar announced the launch of the gender-inclusive counselling cell, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, which will provide a safe haven, called Khushion ka Bagh, for anyone who needs support and guidance. The cell will offer psychological assistance to individuals who have experienced domestic and digital abuse and mediate between parties for an amicable solution. It will also conduct awareness sessions to curb domestic violence and create awareness about women’s legal rights and available resources.

Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO Amritsar Chapter, said these women in uniform have demonstrated their commitment to duty even at the cost of family responsibility and by risking their lives. “This is our token of appreciation for each of our incredible women officers, who over the years through their exemplary work must have inspired millions of dreams in the eyes of young girls wanting to wear the coveted uniform. These women have challenged gender stereotypes and they serve as role model for other women in society,” she further added.