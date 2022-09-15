‘Jaadu Di Japhi’ programme for kin of inmates begins today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Under the Punjab Jail Department’s initiative to make prisons as ‘Sudhar Ghar’, a special “Jaadu Di Japhi” programme will be introduced from tomorrow in which the internee and inmates would meet their family members in a special ‘mulakat’ rooms. The Jail Department is starting a programme of “Jaadu Di Japhi” (family visit) for jailed and remand prisoners from September 15.

Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Central Jail, here today stated that under this programme, prisoners who have shown good conduct and fulfill other conditions will be given an opportunity to meet their families in prison. He said the meeting would be different from the regular meeting, in which the prisoner’s family will come to the specially made meeting hall and will be able to sit and meet the prisoner. While in previous meetings, not more than two family members could meet the prisoner and that too was conducted through a net or a mirror.

Singh said, “The programme is being started keeping in mind the reform policy of the Punjab Jail Department, in which the inmates will be encouraged to maintain good behavior in the jail. They will be given the opportunity to reconcile with their families, while they are in prison. It will enable prisoners to share sorrows and joys with their families and help in improving behavior of the prisoners.”

