Jabbowal govt school students get tips on sustainable farming

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

Horticulture students from Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, delved into the world of sustainable agriculture during their recent visit to the Bhagat Puran Singh Natural Farming and Research Centre. Accompanied by their guide Sanjeev Kumar, the students embraced a day of hands-on learning as part of their on-the-job training that the government schools are inducting in their curriculum.

Offering a living canvas of natural farming techniques, the experts taught students about the unconventional methods, as they witnessed the cultivation of various seasonal vegetables thriving without the use of pesticides and insecticides. Students gained insights into the organic cultivation of diverse crops such as sugarcane and turmeric.

“The heart of the matter lay in the absence of chemical fertilisers, replaced instead by the use of ‘Jeev Amrit,’ a natural elixir crafted from cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, and water. This sustainable approach not only nurtures the soil but also contributes to the production of wholesome and chemical-free produce,” shared Sanjeev, who is a teacher at Jabbowal School and has been running several sustainable projects at the school.

“Plastic pipes, typically considered environmental hazards, found a purpose in nurturing medicinal plants like Aloe vera and others. The resourcefulness displayed in repurposing waste for cultivation underscored the commitment of the research centre to holistic and eco-friendly practices,” he briefed.

The educational journey extended beyond theory, allowing the students to witness firsthand harmonious coexistence of agriculture and nature. The visit served as a reminder that sustainable farming is not merely a choice but a responsibility towards our environment and future generations.

Sanjeev Kumar, while thanking the authorities there, expressed his satisfaction with the visit, emphasising its immense value in broadening the students’ perspective on agriculture. “It was such a great visit, and the students have gleaned a wealth of knowledge that extends beyond textbooks. Experiencing natural farming in action has ignited a passion for sustainable practices in each of them,” he added.

#Agriculture #Bhagat Puran Singh #Pingalwara