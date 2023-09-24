Jabbowal govt school's biofuel project clinches top position

5th International Conference on Sustainable Education

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

In a remarkable achievement, Jabbowal-based Government Senior Secondary School’s innovative project on sustainable development won the top spot — the best presentation — at 5th International Conference on Sustainable Education held at India Habitat Centre in Delhi on September 21.

The project is headlined by Class XI (Medical) student Harmandeep Kaur under the guidance of their teacher Sanjeev Kumar, a vocational master at the school, and was selected among the several sustainability projects presented by school students from across the world.

Harmandeep was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a certificate. Harmandeep had presented the process of deriving biofuel, in liquid and solid form, from agricultural waste including paddy straw. Sanjeev, who has been running a science club for the last 10 years in the school, has worked with several students on sustainable solutions for waste management of agricultural waste.

Working on this for several months now, Harmandeep has ingeniously designed a bio-cooking system capable of preparing food using steam, while preserving the nutritional value of the meals. Sharing their excitement, Harmandeep said she would like to continue working on more such solutionsk that can be implemented at the village level to dispose of paddy straw without polluting the air.