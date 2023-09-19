Jabbowal govt school's sustainable dev project earns int'l recognition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

In a remarkable achievement, Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal’s innovative project on sustainable development has been selected for the prestigious 5th International Conference on Sustainable Education scheduled to be held at India Habitat Centre in Delhi on September 21. The project headlined by Class XI (Medical) student Harmandeep Kaur under the guidance of their teacher Sanjeev Kumar, a vocational master at the school, will be presented at the conference among several projects shortlisted internationally.

The focal point of this ground breaking project is the creation of biofuel from a diverse range of biowaste materials, including weeds, dried leaves, and waste paper. This sustainable approach not only addresses waste management but also promotes environmentally friendly energy solutions. Working on this for several months now, Sanjeev informed that Harmanpreet has ingeniously designed a bio-cooking system capable of preparing food using steam, while preserving the nutritional value of the meals. “This innovation holds great promise for providing clean and nutritious cooking methods, contributing to sustainable living practices,” shared school’s Principal Jyoti.

Sanjeev has been running a science club at the school for past decade now and previously worked on sustainable projects with his students, including using paddy straw to obtain biofuels and ethanol.