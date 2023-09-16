Jabbowal school students document rare bird species at Science City

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

To create awareness and understanding of biodiversity of the region and engage students in the process of conservation, a group of girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal, along with their guide teacher, Sanjeev Kumar, documented common to rare species of birds and their habitat at the Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) in Kapurthala. In a bird watching event organised by the Pushpa Gujral Science City, these students were given information about the native flora and fauna of the region.

We need to instill in them a sense of responsibility toward preserving nature and its components, including biodiversity. Sanjeev, school teacher

During their nature walk, the budding naturalists identified and documented more than 40 different species of birds, showcasing the remarkable biodiversity thriving in the Science City campus.

The students actively engaged in a series of biodiversity games, stimulating their curiosity and environmental awareness. Additionally, a lecture series on sustainable development provided insights into the critical role of conserving biodiversity.

Calling this a transformative experience for students, Sanjeev, who is a teacher at the school and has been running a science club to encourage scientific temperament among students, said their appreciation for nature has to be inculcated by giving them responsibility. “We need to instill in them a sense of responsibility toward preserving nature and its components, including biodiversity. It served as a powerful reminder of the wonders of our planet’s biodiversity. Through inspiring initiative, we will have more students visiting Pushpa Gujral Science City and collaborate on projects that aim at sustainable development, creating a more eco-conscious and responsible generation,” said Sanjeev.