JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

The transfer of PSEB Deputy Chief Engineer (DCE) Gursharan Singh Khehra is once again in the news. Two months back, Khehra was transferred from Tarn Taran to Amritsar circle on administrative grounds. The leaders of the different farmer, workers and employee unions under the banner of ‘Joint Action Committee’ (JAC) started protesting against the transfer. During the peak of the campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the JAC chalked out plans to stage a dharna in front of the residence of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti on May 2. The minister in a meeting held with the leaders of the JAC assured that the transfer would be cancelled but it has not been done even after nearly a month.

The JAC held the meeting under the presidentship of Daljit Singh Dialpura in which representatives of other unions also took part.

After the meeting, JAC convener Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said in a press release that the meeting took a serious note of the non-compliance of assurance given on May 1. Pannu alleged that the DCE was called by the minister to his residence and maltreated.

The unions have decided to hold block-level meetings and burn an effigy of the minister from June 3 to 8. On June11, a district-level dharna would be held in Patti in front of the minister’s residence. As many as 20 different unions are the part of the JAC, said Pannu.