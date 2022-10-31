Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Amritsar, October 30
The chairman of Shri Jagannath Puri Temple administration, Dibyasingha Deb, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his family today.
He listened to the kirtan and learnt about the shrine’s history . While sharing his experience, he wrote he was feeling fortunate to have paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.
