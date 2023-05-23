Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on police remand

Amritsar, May 22
The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Monday brought Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a notorious gangster and one of prime suspects in the sensational killing of Punjabi singer-turned politician Sidhu Moosewala on production warrant from Bathinda jail.
He was sent to seven-day police custody by the court reportedly in connection with a drug trafficking case following the arrest of two drug peddlers a few days ago. They were identified as Robin Singh of Tarn Taran and Harpal Singh of Mansa. Bhagwanpuria’s name was allegedly figured during their interrogation.
