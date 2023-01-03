Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to judicial custody

Amritsar, January 2
Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was sent to judicial custody by a local court here on Monday. He was produced before the court by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) after the expiry of his police remand.
He was brought on production warrant from a Bathinda jail on December 22 by the SSOC in connection with allegedly preparing fake passports for sending notorious criminals abroad. The police claimed that he had sent his many accomplices out of the country by making passports on the basis of fake identities, while similar passports of more of his associates were being created for helping them flee to foreign shores.
During investigation, the police had recovered several documents, including Aadhaar card copies of his associates. More persons were nominated in the FIR though the police did not reveal their names as it could hamper the probe.
On December 17, the SSOC booked eight notorious criminals and gangsters, including Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, who managed to flee the country using fake passports. Others who were booked include Gurjant Singh, alias Bholu, of Havelian, Rachhpal Singh, alias Dana, of Bhuchar Kalan, Kinderbir Singh, alias Sunny Dayal, of Dial Rajputtan village, Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Chambal, Rao Barinder Singh of Kulla road in Patti, Gurdev Singh, alias Jassal, of Chambal and Pavitar Singh of Chaura Khurd in Gurdaspur.
They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In the FIR, the police also hinted towards well-oiled interstate nexus involved in providing safe heavens to the notorious criminals. The racket was taking place not only in Punjab’s Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, but also in other states. It was also pointed out that their network was also present in passport offices, sewa kendras and other government departments.
