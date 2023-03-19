Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

The Islamabad police booked around eight jail inmates after a prisoner allegedly attempted suicide after a dispute with fellow prisoners.

Ramandeep Singh of Saleem Tabri in Ludhiana tried to climb up the central tower inside the jail complex and threatened to end his life. According to jail authorities, he was overpowered by the staff.

Besides Ramandeep, the police have booked Yudhbir Singh of Ranike, Simranjit Singh of Gilwali, Rohit Arora and his brother Jatin Arora of Gilwali Gate, Sandeep Singh of Dhun village in Khalra, Jaikaranjit Singh of Gharinda and Gurwinder Singh of Natha Singh Chuggian in Tarn Taran, who allegedly used to harass him.

Jail superintendent Surinder Singh said the incident occurred a few days ago. He said a mobile phone was also recovered from his possession. He said his psychiatric analysis would be carried out and a probe was on to ascertain the reason behind the incident. He denied of any quarrel in the jail complex.

ASI Dilraj Singh, investigating officer in the case, however said as per a complaint by the jail authorities, the inmate was disturbed after a quarrel with fellow prisoners who were harassing him. He said he would be brought on production warrant for further interrogation.

The police have registered a case under against them. Meanwhile, the police also found two unclaimed mobile phones from the jail complex.