Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Amritsar, June 7

An inmate was seriously injured by fellow prisoners at the Central Jail over a dispute here yesterday. Jail guards immediately separated the inmate from other prisoners. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment. The victim was identified as Rajesh Kumar.

Rakesh Kumar, a relative of the victim, said Rajesh lived in the Khandwala area and used to work as delivery man with Zomato. Rakesh said Rajesh was booked by the police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and sent to judicial custody around eight months ago. Rakesh said on Thursday, they got information from the police that Rajesh was brutally thrashed by fellow inmates and admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Investigating officer ASI Manwinder Singh said a case would be registered on the complaint of jail authorities and further probe initiated.

In another incident, the Islamabad police have booked nine jail inmates, who clashed with each other, leaving some of them injured.

Those booked were identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gora, of Mohalla Sheikhupura in Jandiala Guru, Manpreet Singh, alias Laadi, of Gurdaspur, Jujhar Singh of Chheharta, Narinder Singh of Kale village, Lovepreet Singh of Dhingra Colony on Ram Tirath Road, Kishanjit Singh of Maqboolpura, Jagmit Singh of Johal Dhahiwala village, Tarn Taran, Jobanpreet Singh of Kazikot village on Tarn Taran Road and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sadhpur village in Jandiala.

The police have registered a separate case in this connection. Assitant sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, Fatahpur Chowki in-charge, said investigation into the matter was underway.

