Jal DC order on movement of animals in herds not implemented

Nakodar/Nurmahal, Jan 18
The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) order banning the movement of cattle in herds has become a piece of paper as members of the Gujjar community are grazing their animals on roads, canals, and other places without any fear.?Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh in his order issued some time ago said that the general public and social associations have brought to his notice that many people especially in rural areas roam around with a herd of animals. The order said this resulted in unwanted obstruction in traffic and cause accidents. The order further added that these herds of animals also affect Swash Campaign launched by Prime Minister.
The order has banned the movement of animals in herds in rural areas and authorised authorities to act against violators. Bhupindar Kumar, a Nurmahal social activist and journalist in a recent representation to the DC said that no action was taken by any competent authority or department to implement this order.
