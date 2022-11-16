 Jalandhar region youth festival begins : The Tribune India

Jalandhar region youth festival begins

Jalandhar region youth festival begins

Students perfom bhangra during the festival in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The ‘C-Zone’ Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University (Jalandhar region) was inaugurated by Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare, GNDU. Bhangra, folk songs, vaar singing, kavishri and folk orchestra events were organised on the first day of the festival. Competitions of classical instrumental percussion and non-percussion and classical music vocal solo were held in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium and painting on the spot, cartooning, collage, poster-making, clay modeling, on the spot photography, installation were organised in the Architecture Department. A quiz (preliminary) was organised in the Conference Hall of the university.

Session on adolescence awareness

An informative session related to concerns and problems of growing teenagers was taken up by health experts from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics to mark its Adolescent Week celebrations at Spring Dale Senior School. The awareness drive was undertaken by a team of renowned paediatricians, under the banner of Adolescent Health Academy and Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Amritsar. It aimed to educate adolescents on various matters concerning their physical and mental well-being such as body image concerns, body shaming, media addiction, junk food addiction etc. Health experts, including Dr Naresh Grover, Dr Gurpreet Chhabra and Dr Manmeet Sodhi, briefed children about various mental and physiological transformations being experienced in their age. Also, the grave problems of media and junk food addiction together with the ways and means to curb those were discussed in detail.

Art competition at school

Shri Ram Ashram Public School organised a painting competition for its students on the theme “Mobile Phones — A boon or a curse”. Students from various renowned schools of Amritsar participated in it. Through pictures, the ashram residents told people about the advantages and disadvantages of using mobile phones. In their message, they said: “A mobile phone can be both positive and negative depending on how it is used. There is no doubt that mobile phones have become a part of our lives. So, we should use them wisely,” said Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan. Best paintings were displayed to appreciate the work of young artists. Manya of Class V bagged the first prize and Pankhuri of Class IV got the third prize.

Birth anniv of Nehru celebrated

The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm at Bhavans SL Public School. A special morning assembly was organised, in which the teachers through a role play told about the ill-effects of mobile phones in students’ life and encouraged them to work diligently and enjoy their childhood from transient phase to optimum. The teachers came with a message of living and enjoying the childhood period. Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla addressed the students by telling them the evil effects of TV and mobile phones on their health and also advised them not to use social media rather indulge more in physical activities.

Science fest for students organised

Goodwill International School’s Dr CV Raman Club organised a special science festival for primary to secondary classes. Around 300 students participated in the festival. Relevant projects and models on maths and science were displayed in the exhibition. In science, Lovejeet Kaur of Class X, Amninder Singh of Class V and Palakpreet Kaur of Class X secured the top positions. In maths, Anmolpreet Kaur of Class VI and Lovejeet Kaur of Class X bagged the top two positions. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the subject teachers for this excellent work and also distributed certificates to the winners.

Kids celebrate Children’s Day

Students of a Goindwal Sahib school participate in an event.

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, celebrated Children’s Day on Monday. The students from Class Nursery to Class IV participated in various competitions organised at the school. Principal Manisha Sood talked about the significance of the day. Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa congratulated all students and encouraged them to follow good principles in life. /OC

