Jallianwala Bagh’s model yet to be re-installed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

City-based architect and civil engineer Raj Kumar Aggarwal, who claims to have originally prepared the model of Jallianwala Bagh in the 1970s, said the model was located nine months ago, but it has not been re-installed for public viewing.

Classified as A-1 category railway station, it has two other models The model of the Golden Temple is displayed at the lobby of platform No. 1 and the model of the Durgiana Temple is showcased at the entrance lobby from the Gol Bagh side of the railway station

The model had not been spotted at the Amritsar railway station after the capacity expansion and reconstruction work started some years ago. It was placed at the entrance near the general waiting hall. With the assistance of Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, he managed to locate the Jallianwala Bagh model in May last year. However, the model was in a bad shape due to lack of care and prolonged construction work around it.

After officials at the Amritsar railway station expressed their inability to locate the miniature of the historic garden, the 63-year-old had approached GRP officials at the railway station.

Then Northern Railway Divisional Engineer had declared the roof opposite booking office and adjoining offices, near the waiting hall, as unsafe on September 9, 2014. Back then, some portion of the roof of the building had fallen due to heavy rain. The roof made of battens and tiles had become weak. Walls and arches had developed cracks at various locations. Since then, the model of Jallianwala Bagh was kept away from the view of passengers.

