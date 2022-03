Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 19

Even as the representation of urban constituencies in the state Cabinet has decreased, rural constituencies such as Ajnala and Jandiala are going to see their representatives as Cabinet ministers after a long time.

While no urban MLA has been inducted into the Cabinet, Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Jandiala MLA Harbhajan Singh ETO took oath as Cabinet ministers.