Jandiala Guru double murder: Family members hold protest over police failure to provide security

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 30

The family members of Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, and his uncle Kulwant Singh, a former Junior Engineer, who were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Jandiala Guru area on Sunday, held a demonstration after keeping the bodies on the GT Road here on Monday.

They were demanding the suspension of SHO Lovepreet Singh for his alleged inaction. The family members alleged that they had earlier held a meeting with the police and sought security, but the SHO failed to provide the same which ultimately led to Amritpal’s death.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota, reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of miscreants who shot dead the duo near Patwarkhana in Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala Guru on Sunday evening.

They were on foot when four armed persons on two motorcycles intercepted and sprayed them with bullets. Both were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Sahota said the police had identified the shooters and a hunt was launched to nab them.

A gang rivalry is stated to be the reason behind the murder. According to the police, Sajan faced seven criminal cases, including of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act against him.

The police have booked notorious gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, of Jandiala Guru, besides four armed assailants in the case. Happy Jatt faced around 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act. He was allegedly involved in crossborder smuggling at present.