Jandiala Guru residents irked over frequent breach of nullah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

Frequent breach of a nullah at Jandiala Guru is causing immense hardships to residents. Water enters houses of residents after nullah gets breached.

The people residing outside Mori Gate in Jandiala face the problem throughout the year but the rainy season aggravates their woes.

The residents alleged that due to negligence of the Municipal Council they had been facing inconvenience for the last several years.

During the past few months breach of the nullah has become common.

The residents of the area have raised the issue with the local authorities several times but no action has been taken in this regard.

Major MS Virk (retd), a resident of the area, said, “This is all due to the negligence of the Municipal Council. Whenever it rains, the open nullah gets breached near Mori Gate. Water accumulates on nearby land. Due to waterlogging, residents of the area suffer. The stink emanating from water enters our homes.”

He said, “Waterlogging in the surrounding areas creates many health-related issues. Local councillor, Executive Officer and Deputy Commissioner have been telephonically informed about the problem a number of times, but to no avail.”

During recent rain, a major breach had occurred in the nullah. The surrounding areas witnessed waterlogging.

Virk claimed that he had called the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner to apprise them about the situation. However, except the Deputy Commissioner no one responded to his phone calls.

He said, “The DC has assured to address the problem but there has been no development so far. We demand that the banks of the nullah must be strengthened immediately.”