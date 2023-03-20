Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Amritsar, March 19
Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the streetlights project worth Rs 32 lakh at Jandiala Guru here today. The Power Minister stated that 93 LED lights have been installed on the Khajala-Dehriwal road, which is about 2 km in length. Around Rs 12.5 lakh have been shelled out for the same. He said the installation of these 93 lights would increase the electricity load by only four kilowatts.
Harbhajan Singh ETO said 86 LED lights have been installed at a cost of 19.55 lakh on a 2.2-km road from Gehri Mandi to the GT Road Gehri at Jandiala Guru. Only 5.9 KW electrical load will increase. He said with the installation of these lights, the passers-by will get rid of the darkness and will save electricity. The Public Works Minister said all work has been done by the Public Works Department.
The Power Minister said Jandiala Guru will be provided with all facilities like a city and the constituency will be made a model constituency. He said the development work in Jandiala is moving at a fast pace, and no stagnation will be allowed in the development work.
