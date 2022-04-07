Jashan-2022 off to a flying start GNDU in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The inter-departmental cultural festival, ‘Jashan-2022’, started at the Dashmesh auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University here on Wednesday. Student artistes of 40 departments of the university are participating in this four-day event.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamps. Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare, welcomed the guests.

In his address, Professor Sandhu said cultural and artistic activities had several practical impacts. “By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. These activities inspire a team spirit and a sense of responsibility in students,” he said. He said games should be played with discipline and with the spirit of sportsmanship.

In his welcome address, Prof Anish Dua said the university was committed to nurturing internal qualities of students through research, academics, sports, arts and other innovative activities and the main objective of such events was to tap the hidden talent within the students. He said the student-artistes from various department of the university were participating in dance, music, fine arts, literary activities and theatre.

On the first day, competitions like bhangra, geet ghazal and folk songs were organised in Dasmesh Auditorium whereas shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non-percussion) were held at Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium.

Competitions like mimicry, notanki and skit, quiz and debate, collage, cartooning, rangoli, poster making, painting on the spot, on-the-spot theme photography, flower arrangement, mehndi and clay modelling will be held.

On the last day, a dance, giddha and prize distribution function will be held.