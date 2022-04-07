Jashan-2022 off to a flying start GNDU in Amritsar

Students of 40 departments of University to take part in four-day event

Jashan-2022 off to a flying start GNDU in Amritsar

Students perfom bhangra during Jashan-2022 — the four-day cultural festival — at GNDU in Amritsar on Wednesday. Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The inter-departmental cultural festival, ‘Jashan-2022’, started at the Dashmesh auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University here on Wednesday. Student artistes of 40 departments of the university are participating in this four-day event.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamps. Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare, welcomed the guests.

Cultural and artistic activities have several practical impacts. By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. These activities inspire a team spirit and a sense of responsibility in students. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, gndu

In his address, Professor Sandhu said cultural and artistic activities had several practical impacts. “By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. These activities inspire a team spirit and a sense of responsibility in students,” he said. He said games should be played with discipline and with the spirit of sportsmanship.

In his welcome address, Prof Anish Dua said the university was committed to nurturing internal qualities of students through research, academics, sports, arts and other innovative activities and the main objective of such events was to tap the hidden talent within the students. He said the student-artistes from various department of the university were participating in dance, music, fine arts, literary activities and theatre.

On the first day, competitions like bhangra, geet ghazal and folk songs were organised in Dasmesh Auditorium whereas shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non-percussion) were held at Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium.

Competitions like mimicry, notanki and skit, quiz and debate, collage, cartooning, rangoli, poster making, painting on the spot, on-the-spot theme photography, flower arrangement, mehndi and clay modelling will be held.

On the last day, a dance, giddha and prize distribution function will be held.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

3
Trending

Haldiram's trends after TV reporter 'bullies staff' over 'Urdu text' on Falhari mixture snack

4
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

5
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

7
Nation

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

8
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

9
Nation

India has acted upon credible information on money stashed abroad, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
Schools

Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Don't Miss

View All
No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Top Stories

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...

Group sex video involving school teacher, her students goes viral; probe underway

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

The 42-year-old teacher of a government school in Madurai an...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM