Jaswant Singh Gill awarded posthumously

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who was renowned for conducting India’s and the world’s first successful coal mine rescue operation in 1989, has been posthumously conferred with two awards in recognition of his feat of rescuing 65 coal miners. The All India Human Rights Council has awarded him ‘The Legend of Bengal’ award for the year 2022 and RN Talks LLP, a corporate platform to encourage youth in the country, has presented him with the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award for 2023. The awards were received by Gill’s family members.

Jaswant Singh Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939, and studied at Khalsa College. He was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when a flooding incident occurred in a coal mine. Gill ingeniously engineered a special rescue capsule to save the miners trapped inside by building a design for a steel rescue capsule. He received several awards for his courageous feat, including the ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padal’ by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.