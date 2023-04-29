Jaswant Singh Gill awarded posthumously

Amritsar, April 28
Engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who was renowned for conducting India’s and the world’s first successful coal mine rescue operation in 1989, has been posthumously conferred with two awards in recognition of his feat of rescuing 65 coal miners. The All India Human Rights Council has awarded him ‘The Legend of Bengal’ award for the year 2022 and RN Talks LLP, a corporate platform to encourage youth in the country, has presented him with the ‘Vivekanand Karamveera’ award for 2023. The awards were received by Gill’s family members.
Jaswant Singh Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939, and studied at Khalsa College. He was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when a flooding incident occurred in a coal mine. Gill ingeniously engineered a special rescue capsule to save the miners trapped inside by building a design for a steel rescue capsule. He received several awards for his courageous feat, including the ‘Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padal’ by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...