Jaura village cross-firing: Search op on to nab remaining members of robbers’ gang

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 25

The Chohla Sahib police have launched a search operation to nab the remaining four members of a gang of robbers. Two of its members were arrested by the police following cross-firing near Jaura village on Saturday night.

One of the arrested accused, Joginder Singh, alias Doggar, of Kazikot road, Tarn Taran, was injured in the incident and is under treatment at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. The other arrested robber has been identified as Kanwaljit Singh of Shahbazpur village.

Chohla Sahib SHO Vinod Sharma said Kanwaljit was produced in court on Sunday and the court sent him on two-day police remand.

The SHO added that Kanwaljit’s preliminary interrogation had established that the gang has six members, all of whom had entered the world of crime only three months ago.

Vinod said the gang had been involved in as many as 10 incidents of looting, snatching of cars, etc., around the Tarn Taran town.

Its members appeared on the roads after sunset and commit crimes, he added. The police have now launched a search operation to nab the remaining four accused, the SHO said.

The police have so far recovered one stolen Polo car, two-country made pistols, eight empty cartridges from the spot where the cross-firing took place. The police also recovered six empty 9 mm cartridges used by the police party. A case has been registered.