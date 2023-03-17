Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

As the G20 Summit gets underway in Amritsar, here’s a glimpse of how the city is hosting international delegates. A report by Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and photos by lensman Vishal Kumar.

Amritsar is hosting the prestigious G20 Summit under India’s G20 presidency and the mood seems upbeat as over 200 international and national delegates are currently participating in several meets and cultural events. Going beyond the closed-door meetings on policies and drafts regarding collaborations in the field of education and technology, G20 delegates got a taste of the Punjabi culture and traditions as the historic Khalsa College hosted the main event. The cultural exhibit put up by students of the college depicting Punjabi folk and traditions attracted a lot of attention. Daylong performances of bhangra, giddha and sammi kept the delegates in upbeat mood, some even joined in to shake a leg. GNDU also hosted Y20 delegation for a consultation summit simultaneously.

An exhibition on technology and artificial intelligence application was organised at the summit grounds. Several IT companies, including Syngenta, in partnership with IIT-Ropar displayed its biodiversity sensor project at the G20 Education Working Group Summit at Amritsar on Wednesday. The company is also showcasing the deployment of drones for use in spraying crop protection solutions, there were biofuel bricklets, paddy straw-based ceiling solutions, AI-driven technology and low-cost, solar-powered technology that present the future tech. Students came in large numbers to experience and gain knowledge on the latest technology advancements and concepts.

Women delegates from Saudi Arabia join Sammi and folk singers in Amritsar.

Delegates from Saudi Arabia pose with the historic Khalsa College in the background.

A view of the illuminated Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

International delegates enjoy themselves with artistes during a cultural event.

Students at a stall during the G20 summit education conclave.

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University perform giddha during the cultural evening for Y20 delegates.

The city roads get an attractive makeover with lights and colourful flags.