JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Kunal Minhas



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

Kunal Minhas, a student of Aakash Institute, has secured 1,175th All India Rank by scoring 213 marks out of 360 in the JEE Advanced results announced by NTA. Earlier, Kunal had secured 303rd rank by securing 99.71 percentile in the first stage of JEE Mains and 99.98 percentile in the second. Kunal could not maintain his rhythm in JEE Advanced and slipped to 1,175th rank.

Hitesh Khanna, also a student of Aakash Institute, has secured 2,011 position scoring 191 marks. Hitesh got 99.33 percentile in the first stage of JEE Mains and 99.72 percentile in the second stage. Kapil Sarin, a student of Aakash Institute, has secured 3,562nd rank across the country. Kapil Sarin had scored 99.81 percentile in the first stage of JEE Mains and 99.52 percentile in the second stage.

Kunal dreams of becoming a software engineer. He said that he scored 97 per cent marks in Class X and is interested in taking admission in IIT Mumbai or IIT Delhi. His favourite subject is Mathematics and he studies for more than 12 hours a day. He considers self-study as the basic mantra of success. His stress buster during the preparations was watching cricket and music. Kunal’s father Shalinder Singh is a shopkeeper and mother Sujata Rani a housewife.

Hitesh Khanna, who secured 2,011 rank in JEE Advanced, is a resident of Green Field, Majitha. Her father Rakesh Khanna is a dentist and mother Nisha a housewife. Hitesh is a student of Holy Heart School. He has passed Class 12 with 93 per cent marks in the non-medical stream. Hitesh shared that his dream is to become a computer engineer and he now looks forward to taking admission in IIT Ropar or Varanasi. He is also a national level chess player. Rehan Goenka, a student of Spring Dale School, has scored 181 marks in JEE-Advanced and is ranked 2,529 in the country. He scored 99.66 percentile in JEE Mains in the first stage and 99.82 percentile in the second stage. Rehan Goenka’s father Rajneesh Goenka and mother Vinita Goenka are in the medical profession. But Rehan chose to become an engineer. Rehaan said that he scored as per his expectations in JEE Advanced but could have done better. He will try to get a seat either in IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. Kapil Sareen, who secured 3,562nd position in JEE Advanced, is a resident of Ajnala town. He secured 167 marks and now dreams of becoming a chemical engineer.

