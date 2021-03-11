JEE (Mains): Hardik Sharma tops Amritsar city with 99.96 percentile

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

The result of Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) Session 2 were declared today.

Hardik Sharma has emerged as the city topper by getting 99.96 percentile with all-India rank (AIR) 409. Around 10.26 lakh students from across the country had appeared in the exam.

Hardik has scored perfect 100 percentile in Physics. He is a National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) scholar and has already topped the city in KVPY-SX (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana) and JEE Mains (Session 1).

Apart from Hardik Sharma, Gaurang Gupta from Spring Dale School bagged the second position with 99.93 percentile and AIR 631. Anmoldeep Singh Dhillon secured 99.93 percentile, with AIR 640, Nipun Nohria secured 99.91 percentile with AIR 882 and Shivansh Mangal secured 99.90 percentile with AIR 992.

A student of Bhavan’s SL School, Hardik is an IIT-Bombay aspirant and wants to become a computer science engineer. His areas of interest are web page development, mathematics, coding and cybercrime tracking. His father Balwinder Kumar is a government schoolteacher and mother Dr Saroj Bala is working as an Assistant Professor in Batala SR Bawa College.

“All students have scored in a similar fashion. A total of 11 students scored over 98 percentile. As many as 16 scored more than 97 percentile and 30 students scored above 90 percentile and 32 students qualified for JEE Advanced. We are glad that they could manage to qualify for JEE Advance which will be held in November later this year,” said Yogesh, from FITJEE.