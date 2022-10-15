Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

Unidentified robbers looted a jeweller when he was going to Guru Bazaar, a famous jewellery market in the walled city, for getting gold jewellery prepared here on Wednesday late evening.

The victim, identified as Suraj Kumar of Rajasansi, lodged a complaint with the Division D police station. He said there were eight persons on four bikes who robbed 150-gm gold worth around Rs 7 lakh, Rs 30,000 cash and his bike from him. The incident occurred near Rego Bridge.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC against unidentified snatchers.

Suraj told the police that he ran a jewellery shop (Amar and Sons Jewellers) in the main market of Rajasansi area. He said around 7pm, he took gold and proceeded to Guru Bazaar. He said armed robbers tried to stop him, but he tried to speed away. He said one of the accused kicked his bike due to which he lost balance and fell down. Then the miscreants snatched his gold, cash and bike and fled.

The police said investigations were in progress to identify and arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, around five miscreants tried to loot a trader (a dairy owner) near Hindustan Basti area on Thursday. Two of them were held by people while three of their accomplices managed to escape while firing.

Those arrested were identified as Jatin Arora and his brother Rohit Arora of Nagar Nigam Colony in Himmatpura. Those who escaped were identified as Kuldeep Singh of Gujjarpura, Ajay and Vijay of Gilwali Gate area.

A resident of Durgiana Dusehra ground, the victim, Manu, told the police that around 1.30pm he reached Hindustan Basti for seeing a cow for purchase. He said he was standing by the roadside when five persons on two bikes came. They took out a pistol and demanded whatever he was having. He alleged Kuldeep Singh snatched his iPhone while Jatin pointed a pistol at him. He said he resisted their attempt and tried to snatch their pistol. He said Rohit caught him and all the accused started beating

him up. In the meantime, people came out of their houses and held Jatin and Rohit while others fled while firing.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. Raids were on to nab the remaining accused, the police added.