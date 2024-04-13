Jeweller robbed of Rs 18K cash at gunpoint near Gate Hakima

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

An unidentified person robbed a jeweller of Rs 18,000 cash in Gate Hakima area here on Thursday. The police have registered a case and started a probe while the entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the shop.

The victim, identified as Amritpal Singh, said he was sitting in his shop (Singh Jewellers) when the accused entered the shop. He was wearing a ‘parna’ (headgear) and a mask. After entering the shop, he took out a pistol, loaded it and threatened to shoot him. He was alone at the shop at that time. He demanded cash from him. He took out two bundles of cash from the box and fled the spot on his scooter parked outside the shop.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. On the statement of Amritpal, the police registered a case under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC and a further probe was on. The police said

investigations were in progress and the accused would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the Sadar police have arrested a snatcher while his two accomplices were still absconding. They had snatched a mobile phone from local resident Santosh Paswan. He said he works as a watchman at an under-construction house in Pawan Nagar area belonging to Vinod Sharma. He said on Wednesday he went to buy milk and was returning when three youths snatched his mobile phone.

During the probe, the police arrested Raju of Sandhu Colony and his two accomplices Man Sharma of the Batala road and an unidentified person was yet to be nabbed. A case has been filed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.