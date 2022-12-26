Jewellery shop burgled

Phagwara, December 25
A jewellery shop was reportedly burgled in Panchhat village early this morning. Some unidentified persons broke into Guru Nanak Jewellers store and decamped with valuables, including gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 7 lakh. The police have registered a case in this regard.
