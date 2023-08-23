Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

In a case of daylight robbery, three motorbike-borne miscreants entered a jewellery shop and looted cash and silver jewellery at gunpoint on Tarn Taran road here today. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras in which the two robbers are seen taking away silver jewellery and cash from the shop.

Hari Singh, owner of shop, said, “I have a jewellery shop at Kot Mangal Singh Chowk in Ishwar Nagar on Tarn Taran road. Around 2.10 pm, three robbers carrying pistols entered the shop and asked me to surrender all valuables to them. I resisted, they manhandled me then. Two of them were carrying country-made pistols and threatened to kill me. They overpowered me and took away cash worth Rs 25,000 and silver jewellery. They tried to open the box in which we kept gold but did not succeed. One of them fired in the air to threaten me.”

The shopkeeper said that all three miscreants were on one bike. Hari Singh tried to chase them and the robbers tried to shoot at him but their country-made pistol misfired. Hari Singh snatched the country-made pistol from the robbers and handed it over to the police. Panic gripped the area after the incident. The shopkeepers in the area demanded action against the robbers and their immediate arrest.

Ranjit Singh, Investigating Officer in the case, said, “We have registered a case and constituted teams to nab the robbers. CCTV footage from the area has been procured for technical investigation. We hope the robbers would be arrested soon. We have seized a country-made pistol, which fell down from the hands of a robber during a scuffle with the shopkeeper.”

