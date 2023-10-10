 Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
The policemen stand guard at the Central Jail in Amritsar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 9

Over 15,000 residents of localities, including Waheguru City, Dream City and two villages on the Jhabhal road, are irked as the Central Jail authorities have increased the range of mobile phone jammers.

People of all age-groups, including shopkeepers, students, teachers, housewives, agriculturists and others, are perturbed as their social media accounts had gone defunct due to mobile phone jammers.

Avtar Singh Bhullar, a resident of the Jhabhal road, said for the first time, residents of Fatahpur and Kudi villages and over 12 residential localities were facing problems as the Central Jail was shifted here around seven years ago.

He said the government did not consider needs and troubles of stakeholders living in the area. Located close to the city, the road drew attention of home buyers with a moderate budget. Over the years, localities like BB Enclave, Dashmesh Vihar, Thakur Ji City, Shiva Vihar and Green City had come up on the road.

Besides, a private and many government schools were also located on the road.

Another resident Gurpreet Singh Virk said he closed his auto spare parts and mechanic shop as customers avoided commuting on the road citing no mobile phone signal.

Those who have given advances to buy plots or houses on the road have withdrawn their payments. On the other hand, plot and house owners are keen to sell their properties.

Jyoti, a teacher, said students could not contact their teachers on social media for any help. It was harming their studies, she said. Once the class was over, they did not have any means to contact their teachers, she said. People were unable to stay in touch with their dear ones, she added.

Despite repeated attempts Raja Navdeep Singh, DSP (Jails), could not be contacted for his version on the issue.

