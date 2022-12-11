J&K women entrepreneurs make their presence felt at PITEX

Tribune News Service

Neha Walia

Amritsar, December 10

Jammu and Kashmir has made heavy participation in the 16th edition of the annual Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) being held at the Ranjit Avenue ground. Many of the 70 business and handicraft stalls being exhibited are owned and managed by women entrepreneurs from the state.

“The atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a change now. As the people of Kashmir are becoming aware of their rights, female Kashmiri entrepreneurs are promoting their businesses by reaching Punjab and other states. As women, were once mostly restricted to home and family. But we are being supported and encouraged to pursue a career and business,” said Shahina Akhtar of Srinagar. Shahina is among a group of 10 women showcasing their products at the 16th Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar.

Just like Shahina, Mehroon Bali — who is also from Srinagar — is an artist. And her eye-catching paintings are being displayed at Kashmiri handicraft stalls at the event. “To travel to a different state and showcase my work, as an artist and as a woman, means a lot to me,” Bali says.

Another female entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness industry, Madihat has brought with her cosmetics made from organic and natural herbs. “The situation in the valley was largely responsible for most women being confined to their homes. But I managed to convince my family of my dreams and aspirations as an entrepreneur,” she said.

Irfana from Srinagar noted, “The women, who are showcasing their products are not only successful businesswomen, they are also successful job creators, employing thousands of women in the state.

The Publicity and Exhibition Officer of Jammu-Kashmir Handicraft Handloom, Riyaz Ahmed Kaus, noted that this year, as many as 35 stalls have been set up, including 15 stalls from Jammu and 20 stalls from JKTPO.