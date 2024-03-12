J’khand students visit Golden Temple, Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar, March 11
A 51-member Yuva Sangam Programme, Jharkhand, student contingent, on a week-long educational-cum-cultural tour of the state, visited the holy city on Monday.
The students visited the Golden Temple and listened to Gurbani and kirtan. They also visited Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to freedom fighters and experience the solemnity of the site. In the evening, the students witnessed the grandeur of the Attari-Wagah Border retreat ceremony. They also visited the war museum, and watched a documentary showcasing the history and valour of the BSF.
The students were intrigued by the glorious history of the Sikh religion and the rich culture and heritage of the state.
In the next three days, the delegates would be visiting Takht Shri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo; Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala; and Rock Garden, Chandigarh.
The programme is being organised by the Union Ministry of Education in collaboration with various ministries and departments, including culture, tourism, railways, etc. The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, as the nodal institution from the state, is coordinating
the Jharkhand contingent’s visit in collaboration with IIM-Ranchi.
