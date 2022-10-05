Joti Bawa hailed for Khilaaf-a-Dastoor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

Khilaaf-a-Dastoor, a book written by author and activist Joti Bawa (in pic), has been appreciated by the readers. Joti, who runs the Punjabi Samvad, published the book in 2020 in Punjabi language and then translated it into Hindi a year later. She also wrote the book ‘Khoo Bolda Hai’ on female foeticide.

“Khilaaf-a-Dastoor is all about my personal experiences, thoughts and reactions on the issues related to women. I have expressed my views on transgender, male-female relationship, rapes and similar real-life issues. Though, my book is not being discussed much in the literary circle but I have received a positive response from the readers on social media,” said Bawa. Joti has been honoured with the Indian Legend Award, India Leadership Brilliance Awards, 100 Women Icon Award, Award by Crazy Tales, India Homemaker Award and other awards. She was also felicitated by Punjab Naatshala, Amritsar.