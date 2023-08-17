Jouramajra hoists flag in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 16
Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra hoisted the Tricolour at a district level function on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Police Lines Ground here on Tuesday. He also inspected the parade and took salute from the march past.
School students presented cultural programmes during the function.
Speaking on the occasion, Jouramajra said Punjab was advancing in education, health, power, agriculture, law and order, civic amenities, infrastructure, urban and rural development.
He said with 600 units of free domestic power, 90 per cent consumers were getting zero bills.
He talked about the opening of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. He also felicitated freedom fighters, their families and individuals who contributed in various domains.
MLAs Kashmir Singh Sohal and Sarwan Singh Dhun, District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur, Special DGP Sashiprabha Dwivedi, SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amaninder Kaur, SDM Rajneesh Arora and other dignitaries attended the function.
