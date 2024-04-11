Journalism workshop

Amritsar, April 10
A three-day workshop on mobile journalism was organised by the PG Department of Mass Communication Video Production, Khalsa College, Amritsar in collaboration with CMS Vatavaran, New Delhi, and Punjab State Council for Science and Technology.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...