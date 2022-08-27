Journey through hills exhibition opens at KT Kala in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

Nature as the origin of life on earth has been one of the biggest motivators for artist and educator Dr Karuna Mohindra.

Working as an artist and art educator for the past three decades, she has always felt close to nature through her paintings, drawing inspiration from rivers, forests and this time, hills. An exhibition of her art work titled, “Journey through hills,” opened at KT Kala today.

This is the third in a series of her paintings inspired from nature, her first two being ‘Journey through Forests’ and ‘Journey through Nature’. “I believe that nature is something that connects all life eternally. I find solace in the lap of nature. I worked on this series in Dharamsala. The observations I had during my long solitary walks through forests, just hearing the sounds and sights of nature inspired me to document them through art on canvas,” she said.

Twentysix paintings in acrylic on paper have been displayed at the exhibition. The Ludhiana-based artist was Dean, Fine Arts Department, in CT University, Ludhiana, and said she had always been connected with Amritsar’s art scape. “I feel that the city is not only spiritually known, but also has a rich history and legacy in terms of arts and crafts. It is the hub of everything literary and creative. It feels great to have a solo show being opened here,’ she said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr RPS Boparai, a noted orthopaedic surgeon.