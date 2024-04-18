Judge conducts surprise inspection at Patti sub-jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 17

District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood today conducted a surprise inspection at Patti sub-jail, and listened to the grievances and problems of under trials and convicts.

Sood, who is also District Legal Services authority (DLSA) chairperson, was accompanied by Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate and DLSA Secretary. The judge also issued instruction to Jail Superintendent Jatinderpal Singh to resolve all the issues being faced by the inmates.

Besides, Sood checked sanitation facilities, mess and issued instruction to get medical examination of the inmates regularly. The inmates were apprised of their rights and advised to be a good citizen.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran