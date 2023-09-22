Judge listens to jail inmates’ grievances

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 21

District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood paid a visit to sub jail in Patti here on Thursday. The judge supervised the living conditions of the jail premises, including the standard of the facilities being given to the inmates.

The District and Sessions Judge was accompanied by other judicial officers and Jatinderpal Singh, Superintendent of Jail. The District and Sessions Judge listened to inmates’ grievances and also checked the barracks and the kitchen. The judge instructed the jail officials to conduct regular medical check-up of the inmates and the prisoners.

The judge interacted with the inmates and ordered the jail authorities for early redress of their problems and were given information of their rights, including to make an appeal in the next court in case they were convicted by a lower court.

Inspects kitchen

