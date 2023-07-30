Judicial officers provide relief to flood-hit families of Budha Theh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

In a noble gesture, judicial officers at the district courts here have sent relief material for the residents of Budha Theh village affected by an increase in the water level of the Beas.

On the occasion, District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa said on the instructions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority on Saturday, the District Legal Services Authority flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials for the flood-affected areas.

She said they came to know through the district administration that over 100 families of Budha Theh village, located on the bank of the Beas, had been affected by heavy rains and flood waters for the past few days.

She said they had sent ration for all the affected families. The relief material included flour, pulses, sugar, tea leaves, oil and other ingredients. The District and Sessions Judge appealed to the residents of the district to come forward to help the flood victims.

She said this natural calamity could be combated only by working together and it was the moral duty of all of us to come forward for this noble work.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rashpal Singh, who is also Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, reached the village along with the relief materials and distributed it among the villagers.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Darbari Lal, Principal Judge (Family Court) Mandeep Kaur, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge Daljit Singh Ralhan, Additional District and Sessions Judge Gurmohan Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sumit Ghai, Additional District and Sessions Judge Randhir Verma, Additional Principal Judge (Family Court) Sangeeta, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravinderjit Singh Bajwa, Additional Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjit Kaur and others were also present.