Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Amritsar, May 7
The mortal remains of the 27-year-old Jugraj Singh, who died in a road accident in the US recently, was cremated at his native village Ibrahimpur in Ajnala constituency here on Tuesday. BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar Taranjit Sandhu and other leaders visited the family.
On the occasion, BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed heartfelt condolences to the family. The body was brought to Punjab due to the efforts of Sandhu for which the family thanked him.
Sandhu said it was a matter of shame that Punjabi youth was falling prey to such accidents abroad while political leaders never bothered about creating employment opportunities here. He said that it is a very sad moment and he stands by the victim’s family in this hour of grief. They will always be there to help the victim’s family in every possible way.
