Juvenile among 2 held with illegal weapons

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, August 13
The counter intelligence wing has arrested two persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly possessing illegal weapons procured from Madhya Pradesh.
It confiscated four pistols, six magazines and 20 live cartridges from their custody. The accused was identified as Jai Sharma of the Prem Nagar locality in the Guru Nanak Pura area and a 16-year-old boy of Hargobindpura.
The police have registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B of the IPC against four persons, besides their unidentified accomplices in this connection. Besides the duo, the police also booked Aditya Partap alias Kaka and Deepak Partap alias Bholu in the case.
According to sources, the police got a tip-off that Aditya Partap of the Sher Shah Suri road had close links with gangsters based in MP, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The informer said the accused used to procure weapons from them and used to further supply the same to gangsters in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu. He said the gang had got a consignment of weapons from MP and they were coming towards Vallah to carry out some crime.
Police sources said following this, a checkpoint was installed and Jai Sharma and a minor boy were held.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...