Juvenile among 2 held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 13

The counter intelligence wing has arrested two persons, including a minor boy, for allegedly possessing illegal weapons procured from Madhya Pradesh.

It confiscated four pistols, six magazines and 20 live cartridges from their custody. The accused was identified as Jai Sharma of the Prem Nagar locality in the Guru Nanak Pura area and a 16-year-old boy of Hargobindpura.

The police have registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B of the IPC against four persons, besides their unidentified accomplices in this connection. Besides the duo, the police also booked Aditya Partap alias Kaka and Deepak Partap alias Bholu in the case.

According to sources, the police got a tip-off that Aditya Partap of the Sher Shah Suri road had close links with gangsters based in MP, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The informer said the accused used to procure weapons from them and used to further supply the same to gangsters in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu. He said the gang had got a consignment of weapons from MP and they were coming towards Vallah to carry out some crime.

Police sources said following this, a checkpoint was installed and Jai Sharma and a minor boy were held.