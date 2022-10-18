Juvenile among two arrested for gang-raping minor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The Mohkampura police have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly gang-raping an eight-year-old girl in Dashmesh Nagar near Jaura Phatak here yesterday.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case under Sections 376-D and 376-B of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against them.

The complainant alleged that she, along with her daughter, was living in a rented accommodation in the locality. The suspects were also staying in a rented room on the upper portion of the same house. Two days ago, the victim told her that while she had gone for work, the accused took her to their room and sexually harassed her. She alleged that the suspects also raped her on October 10.

The police said the duo was arrested after the victim’s medical examination. Further investigations were on in the matter.